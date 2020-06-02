Telangana will become power surplus in next 3 years by another 10,000 MW hike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The installed power capacity of the State will increase by another 10,000 MW in the next three years. With this the State will become power surplus.Works for 1,600 MW new power station at Ramagundam NTPC (which has a total capacity of 4,000 MW) and 4,000 MW power station at Yadadri have been started.

Besides, 800 MW from Singareni, 809 MW from Central Generating Stations (CGS), 1,584 MW solar power and 90 MW hydel power too will be added. Once, the State becomes power surplus, then the Discoms would become financially strong. The State would also be able to provide subsidies to the poor.

It may be recalled that the installed power capacity of the State when it was formed in 2014 was just 7,778. The installed capacity as on February 2020 is 15,980 MW, which includes 3,81 MW solar power.Now, works on 4,000 MW Yadadri thermal power plant are going on. The plant will create a record in the country, as no other State has constructed 4,000 MW ultra mega power plant, so far. The credit goes to the TS Genco.

The 1,080 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) too will start its production shortly. It may be mentioned here that the KTPS created a record by constructing 800 MW power plant in just 42 months, which was commissioned in June 2018.

The State has been providing round-the-clock free power to 24.16 lakh agriculture pump sets since January 2018. Of the total power supplied in the State, 30 per cent is supplied to farmers, free of cost. The State provided `10,000 crore for for agriculture power subsidy.

Explaining the highlights of the achievements of TS power sector, TS Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, on Monday, said he was very happy that in just six years the power sector overcame the crisis and progressing towards becoming power surplus. Prabhakar Rao congratulated all the power sector employees for the achievement and conveyed State Formation Day greetings to the employees.