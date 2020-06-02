Telangana: With COVID-19 lockdown relaxations, electricity officials start meter readings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Almost after two months, officials of power distribution companies have started visiting homes to take electricity meter readings. Speaking to Express, a Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) official said, "Now that the lockdown has been relaxed a bit, we have resumed reading electricity meters."

Officials say the readings will be distributed over three months. The total period of the lockdown will be divided by the number of months and adjusted against the amounts already paid. "Consumers need not be confused. Total meter reading will be divided by three months, April, May and June. The average monthly amount will then be adjusted against the amounts that have been already paid."

Once the lockdown was declared, the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) allowed the TSSPDCL to issue electricity bills to all its low-tension category consumers based on their previous year’s consumption. Stating that 50 per cent of domestic consumers have not paid their bills during the lockdown, official urged them to do so online.

