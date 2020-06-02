STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: With COVID-19 lockdown relaxations, electricity officials start meter readings

Stating that 50 per cent of domestic consumers have not paid their bills during the lockdown, official urged them to do so online.

Published: 02nd June 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Almost after two months, officials of power distribution companies have started visiting homes to take electricity meter readings.  Speaking to Express, a Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) official said, "Now that the lockdown has been relaxed a bit, we have resumed reading electricity meters."

Officials say the readings will be distributed over three months. The total period of the lockdown will be divided by the number of months and adjusted against the amounts already paid. "Consumers need not be confused. Total meter reading will be divided by three months, April, May and June. The average monthly amount will then be adjusted against the amounts that have been already paid."

Once the lockdown was declared, the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) allowed the TSSPDCL to issue electricity bills to all its low-tension category consumers based on their previous year’s consumption. Stating that 50 per cent of domestic consumers have not paid their bills during the lockdown, official urged them to do so online.

Meter readings to be distributed over 3 months

TSSPDCL officials state that the meter readings will be distributed over a three month period. The total period of the lockdown will be divided by the number of months and adjusted against the amounts already paid by the consumers

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission Telangana electricity meter TSSPDCL
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp