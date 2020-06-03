STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmer finds pots filled with gold, silver ornaments while tilling his land in Telangana

The revenue officials reached the spot and took control of the findings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two pots containing gold and silver ornaments were unearthed while a farmer was ploughing his field in Sulthanpur village of Vikarabad district of Telangana in the early hours of Wednesday.

A total of 25 gold and silver ornaments were found in the pots. 

Mohammed Siddiqui, a resident of Sulthanpur village bought a parcel of land in the village around two-years ago. As the monsoon is approaching closer in the state, he started tilling the land. It was then that he tumbled upon the treasure and informed government authorities. Most of the ornaments include large-sized anklets, which made the finding interesting. 

The revenue officials reached the spot and took control of the findings. A goldsmith was asked to verify if the ornaments were gold and silver material. 

Speaking to Express, Vidyasagar Reddy, Mandal Revenue Officer said, "The place doesn’t have any history of finding such treasure. We will inform the archeology department about it."

Vikarabad Telangana farmer gold pots silver jewels treasure
