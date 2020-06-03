Telangana to State High Court: Intermediate examination results to be announced by June 15

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Tuesday informed the Telangana High Court (HC) that it has completed the valuation of the Intermediate examination answer scripts and would announce the results by June 15.

State Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad made this submission before the division bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, when it was dealing with a PIL filed by K Omprakash, a social activist from Siddipet district.

The PIL sought directions to the authorities concerned to defer the spot valuation of the Inter exam papers to another date, till the lockdown is lifted and the situation comes back to normal.

On May 12, the HC permitted the Board of Intermediate Education to go ahead with the spot valuation of 9.65 lakh answer scripts. When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, the bench adjourned the case to June 16.