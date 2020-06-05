STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At least 100 migrants stuck in Nepal return home to Telangana's Nagarkurnool

Recently, around 200 migrant labourers had reached out to the TS government through a video message seeking to be rescued from Nepal.

Migrant Workers

Migrant workers (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It was a great relief for around 100 migrants labourers from Nagarkurnool in Telangana, who reached home on Thursday, after being stuck in Nepal for around 75 days, amidst the Covid crisis. Recently, around 200 migrant labourers had reached out to the TS government through a video message seeking to be rescued from Nepal.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan took cognisance of the matter and started the rescue process. Eventually, a team of doctors from Uttar Pradesh reached Nepal and conducted Covid tests for the first batch of 100 people. Following which they were sent back to Telangana.

However, another 100 migrant labours got stuck in Uttar Pradesh after leaving Nepal. The remaining 100 migrant labourers reached Nagarkurnool and were reunited with their families on Thursday.

TS Guv to the rescue

TS Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan helped around 200 migrants stuck in Nepal to return to Telangana.

