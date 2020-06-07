US-based company, Fractal, predicts COVID-19 spread in industrial areas

Aihik Sur By

HYDERABAD: Fractal, a US-based company, is using anonymised Covid-19 data from the State Health Department to offer insights, such as real time transmission rate, amenities available and other data specific to the industrial zones of Telangana, so that the lockdown and the recovery stages in these areas are effectively managed.

According to a document accessed by Express, Fractal is contributing its insights to Telangana’s Covid-19 dashboard. ‘Anonymised’ data, here, refers to Covid-19 data without the names and identification of patients and contacts. Fractal’s ‘epidemiology models’ use artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide “insights into the real time transmission rate, doubling rates and potential infections of the disease in the next two weeks”, the document said.

“In order to predict infection spread and unlocking scenario impact, we have modelled Telangana’s Susceptible-S, Infected-I, and Resolved-R metrics for Covid-19 spread,” it added. These metrics are plotted on graphs for readability.

Officials said that this has helped in managing containment strategy, easing lockdown across industrial districts, and permitting specific industrial activities. When contacted, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that Fractal’s model has played a role in the State government’s decision to resume industrial activity in the beginning of May.

He added that the data was stored with the Amazon Web Services. “Telangana has an account with the AWS. It has state-of-the-art data security,” he said. Fractal’s model has also been providing situation awareness to assess hospital care readiness. “The solution offers insights on the hospital care readiness by integrating various sources of data —namely, Covid cases in the State, industrial townships and workforce, migrant labourers, population of senior citizens and the existing hospital infrastructure,” the document read.

