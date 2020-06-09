STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five Rohingyas arrested in Telangana for illegal immigration, getting Aadhar, Indian passport

All the five had got Aadhaar cards and voter IDs while the two men managed to obtain Indian passports in 2018 from the city.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Five Rohingya Muslims, including three women, have been arrested in Telangana on charges of illegally entering the country and getting Aadhar cards and Indian passports by providing false information, police said on Tuesday.

Based on specific information, a police team raided their houses in Zaheerabad town in Sangareddy district and arrested the five people in the age group of 25-45 on Monday, they said.

Two Indian passports, five Aadhaar cards and voter IDs, which they had obtained by falsely representing themselves as Indian nationals, were seized from them, an official investigating the case told PTI over phone.

The Rohingyas entered the country several years ago through Bangladesh after crossing over from Myanmar and stayed in Kolkata, Delhi and Hyderabad and later settled down in Zaheerabad where they were working as labourers, the official said.

All the five had got Aadhaar cards and voter IDs while the two men managed to obtain Indian passports in 2018 from the city, he said.

A case under IPC section420 (cheating) and relevant sections of Passport Act had been registered against them.

The five were produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody, the police official added.

