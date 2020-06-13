STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 164 new cases, nine deaths in Telangana; tally climbs to 4,484

The districts, as has been the case, have been reporting the 1-2 cases each every day. Medchal and Rangareddy districts are worst-affected, after Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State, on Friday, recorded 164 new cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 4,484.

Further, according to the health bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health, nine persons were reported dead. The Covid-19 death toll now stands at 174 in the State. 

Medchal and Rangareddy districts are worst-affected, after Hyderabad. It is further learnt that of all the patients, roughly 200 are admitted to the critical care unit of Gandhi Hospital.

