COVID-19: 164 new cases, nine deaths in Telangana; tally climbs to 4,484
Published: 13th June 2020 09:32 AM | Last Updated: 13th June 2020 09:32 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The State, on Friday, recorded 164 new cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 4,484.
Further, according to the health bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health, nine persons were reported dead. The Covid-19 death toll now stands at 174 in the State.
The districts, as has been the case, have been reporting the 1-2 cases each every day.
Medchal and Rangareddy districts are worst-affected, after Hyderabad. It is further learnt that of all the patients, roughly 200 are admitted to the critical care unit of Gandhi Hospital.