Despite price cap, private hospitals bleed COVID-19 patients dry in Telangana

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government may have set a price cap on the treatment for Covid-19 in private hospitals, but with the non-coverage of basic consumables like PPE kits, ICU drugs, oxygen cylinders, and lab work, the cost is still too high for the common man. Many were shocked after coming to know that the 'hidden costs' would come up to Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 per day.

In one such case, a COVID-19 patient who is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city has been asked to pay 10 times the Rs 9,000 slab for ICU with ventilator. "Verbally, we have been told to keep Rs 14 lakh ready for 14 days of treatment. We are not sure what it would be for, because she (patient) was tested positive only a day ago. Prior to the G.O, on June 14th and 15th alone we spent over Rs 3 lakh for doctor’s fee, nurse’s fee, CT scans, X-rays, etc, before the COVID-19 test results came in," said the patient’s kin.

After the G.O was released, they have been charged Rs 76,000 and Rs 47,000, not including pharmacy charges, which they say will have to be purchased separately. The financial burden they are staring at is immense. However, private hospitals share a different view. They note that the ICU and ventilator rates will be as much as Rs 1 lakh as the disease progresses.

"Most ‘ICU+ ventilator’ cases have multiple comorbidities like diabetes and kidney failure. For each of these diagnostic tests, medication and intervention has to be done, which will finally add to the overall costs," explained a source from a private hospital. In this regard, an insurance cover is the only solution, they added.