Veteran economist, ex-IAS officer BPR Vithal Baru passes away at 93 in Hyderabad

In his long illustrious career, BPR Vithal had crossed several milestones, occupying important positions in both the state and central governments.

Published: 19th June 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Economist Sri BPR Vithal Garu with KT Rama Rao.

Economist Sri BPR Vithal Garu with KT Rama Rao. (Photo | KTR Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Noted economist and retired IAS officer BPR Vithal Baru died here in the early hours of Friday due to age-related problems. He was 93. He is survived by wife Seshu, daughter Nivedita Kumar, sons Sanjaya Baru and Chaitnya Baru.

In his long illustrious career, Vithal had crossed several milestones, occupying important positions in both the state and central governments.

He was secretary Finance and Planning in erstwhile integrated state of Andhra Pradesh from 1972 to 1982. He was also deputy chairman of the State Planning Board and member Tenth Finance Commission. He was also chairman, Expenditure Commission, Government of Kerala.

He also had a brief stint at the International Monetary Fund as the Fiscal Advisor to the governments of Sudan and Malawi. He established the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Hyderabad.

Vithal's father Prof. BV Rama Narasu was principal, Warangal Arts College, and Professor of Economics, Nizam College.
 
Vithal had his schooling at  Madrasa-e-Aliay High School, Hyderabad. He later graduated from Madras Christian College and joined the Hyderabad Civil Service in 1949, qualifying for the IAS in 1950. In 1942, Vithal quit his undergraduate studies at Nizam College, Hyderabad, and attended the Quit India Session of the Indian National Congress in Mumbai and immersed himself in National Movement. But on Gandhiji's advice, he returned to his studies in Madras where he became the first Indian president of MCC students' union to fly the Indian tricolor.

Vithal has many publications to his credit. His essay- The Telangana Surpluses A Case Study - played an influential role in shaping the demand for a separate state of Telangana. In 1960, Vithal was deputed to be the registrar of Osmania University. 

