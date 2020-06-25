Three 400KV bays commissioned at State’s NTPC-Ramagundam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Start-up power for the 2x800 MW thermal power plant of NTPC was drawn on Wednesday, from the existing 400KV switchyard of NTPC-Ramagundam. Accordingly, three 400KV bays were commissioned in the NTPC-Ramagundam switchyard area. A 400KV double circuit line was laid to the Telangana Project GIS (gas insulated substation) Switchyard.

Raj Kumar, ED Ramagundam, inaugurates the project to draw start-up power or the

2x800 MW thermal power plant of NTPC.

Raj Kumar, Executive Director (ED) Ramagundam, Prem Parkash, Chief General Manager (CGM) - Project and ED-PP&M (designated) and senior officials were present on the occasion. The 400KV GIS switchyard is a major milestone for the NTPC. Now, the Telangana Project is set to start trail runs of boiler and turbine auxiliary systems.