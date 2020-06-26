Bandi Sanjay Kumar calls TS ministers ‘dishti bommalu’

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar termed ministers in the State government as dishti bommalu, slamming them for their inactivity here on Thursday. Kumar participated in development programmes in Vemulawada temple town and the Haritha Haram programme on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that Ministers had no power to sanction works.

“When BJP raises these questions, the ministers criticize them,” he said. He said not enough tests to detect Covid-19 were being conducted in Telangana, whereas the BJP ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka had conducted about 5 lakh tests. Similarly, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have conducted about 3 lakh tests, he said. He also demanded that treatment of Covid-19 victims be included under the Aarogyasri welfare scheme to help poor people.