STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS cadre burn PM Modi’s effigy over CIL auction

It may be recalled that as many as six trade unions have decided to go on a strike from July 2 to 4, protesting against the privatisation of coal mines.

Published: 27th June 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

TRSKV members burn the effigy of Modi during a protest against auction of coal blocks, in Hyderabad | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Activists of TRS affiliated Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to protest against the auction of 41 coal blocks of Coal India Limited (CIL), on Friday. The protestors staged a dharna in front of Singareni Bhavan — headquarters of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Hyderabad, as per the call given by former honorary president of TBGKS and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

TBGKS workers also staged protests at all the mines of SCCL on Friday. Workers will hold a strike and not work for one day on July 2 in all coal mines of SCCL. TBGKS president M Raji Reddy said once the Centre starts privatising coal blocks of CIL, it would be implemented in SCCL too.

TRSKV members burn the effigy of Modi during a protest against auction of coal
blocks, in Hyderabad | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

The then Vajpayee government allowed only captive mining, but the Modi government was directly auctioning the coal mines, he alleged. TBGKS leaders recalled that the TRS government had earlier provided financial assistance to SCCL, and alleged that the Modi government posed a threat to the security of workers.

TBGKS former honorary president Kavitha too strongly opposed the Centre’s decision to privatise SCCL, which is one of the profit-making PSUs. It may be recalled that as many as six trade unions have decided to go on a strike from July 2 to 4, protesting against the privatisation of coal mines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TBGKS Narendra Modi
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp