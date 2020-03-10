Telangana: Man murders uncle, takes selfie with body; three arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly killed his 62-year-old uncle with a rod and took a selfie with the victim’s body on Friday at Gangannapeta village of Utnoor mandal in Adilabad district. The police arrested the accused, T Vivek, his brother T Manoj and their mother Vanaja on Monday.

According to the police, the victim, T Shivraj, a retired assistant sub-inspector, and his brother T Jayaraj, were involved in a land dispute. On Friday, Jayraj’s sons, Vivek and Manoj, had an argument with Shivraj at the latter’s house in Gangannapeta village. During the argument, an enraged Vivek hit Shivraj on his head with a rod.

After Shivraj fell, Vivek took a selfie with the body. The selfie has since gone viral. Shivraj had retired in 2017 and was living at his native of Ganganapeta village. The ancestral property was not divided equally between Shivraj and Jayaraj and it led to frequent arguments. They had even held a meeting in the presence of the community elders.

Fatal family feud

