8-bay pilot training facility opened at FSTC

This training facility has been endorsed by the DGCA and the EASA making it a distinguished choice in the market.

Published: 13th March 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inside the cockpit at the inauguration of pilot training centre at FSTC in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to the aviation industry in the city, an eight-bay pilot training facility was inaugurated at the Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) on Thursday.

These simulators would be for both Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) training followed by type rating training. The inauguration was done by KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and IT and Commerce who said that the investment in this partnership will be a great boost for the industry in this brief period of setback.

“The future of civil aviation in India remains bright despite this temporary setback. Investments in partnerships will hold the industry in good stead. This facility is a great opportunity for Hyderabad and will result in a lot of business and training opportunities for the region,” said KTR at the inauguration. The Minister also had a trial run on one of the simulators, foundation of which was laid back in 2018.

This training facility has been endorsed by the DGCA and the EASA making it a distinguished choice in the market. The FSTC initially had three such simulators for training for the A320neo, Bombardier Dash 8 and ATR 72-600 simulator. Now, it has been furthered to cater to the training needs of South Indian region on aircrafts like A320, B737, ATR 72-600, Bombardier Dash 8 and Q400 in a time bound and cost-effective manner.

