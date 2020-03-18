Telangana CM KCR's daughter Kavitha to file nomination as Nizamabad MLC

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a surprise move, former Nizamabad MP K Kavitha and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, is expected to file her nomination papers for the Nizamabad MLC seat at 11 am on Wednesday.

According to reliable sources, the Chief Minister finalised her candidature for the MLC seat on her birthday, March 13, as a gift for his daughter.

The seat fell vacant after the incumbent R Bhupathi Reddy was disqualified following his defection to Congress from the TRS ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections.

Sources said though KCR had toyed with the idea of sending Kavitha to the Rajya Sabha, he subsequently decided against it as his nephew, J Santosh Kumar, is in the Upper House.

As a result, the TRS nominated former united AP Speaker KR Suresh Reddy and renominated K Keshava Rao to the Rajya Sabha.

Having decided that it would be better if Kavitha is sent to the Council, he finalised Suresh Reddy for the second RS seat, which at the time surprised many.

