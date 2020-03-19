Protest by Telangana power staff enters third day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the protest by the members of the Telangana Electricity Employees’ Joint Action Committee (TEEJAC) entered into the third day on Wednesday, AP power utilities employees arrived in the city with their orders to join TS power utilities.



Claiming injustice was done to Telangana in the allocation of employees by Justice Dharmadhikari Committee, employees from Telangana are firm that the TRS government should not back employees of AP into Telangana power utilities.

They said they disapproved the supplementary report issued on March 11, 2020, which flipped the ‘final report’ presented by the committee on bifurcation of TS and AP power utility employees.



According to the final report, released early this year, it was decided that 613 employees were supposed to join AP power utilities and a total of 504 employees will work with TS power utilities.