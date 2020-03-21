Telangana HC plans virtual courtrooms to beat Covid-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, the Telangana High Court is planning to hear urgent matters through ‘Virtual Courts’ from March 23 wherein the proceedings will take place using Skype video. At the full court meeting chaired by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, it took stock of the prevailing situation in the country in view of the spread of Covid-19. To meet the exigencies, it decided to create Virtual Courts in every complex by giving time slots to each court from where advocates and prosecutors will argue matters before the concerned court.