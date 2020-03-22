STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indelible ink to keep quarantined people from flouting protocol in Telangana

The State has also invoked the Epidemic Disease Act 1897, under which all the people who are found to be flouting quarantine procedure will be kept at government quarantine facilities.

Coronavirus, Karnataka

A passenger being stamped after screening at Mangaluru airport. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: AS several reports have cropped up of people flouting home-quarantine protocols, Telangana Government has started stamping the hands of passengers arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from international locations.

The State took the step, replicating the Maharashtra government’s move of stamping home quarantined people’s hand with indelible ink, that reads “TS HOME QUARANTINE” along with the date that the passenger has arrived on.

This step comes after many people, who requested to be quarantined at home instead of quarantine facilities, were spotted flouting the rules and regulations of the quarantine procedure.

The State has also invoked the Epidemic Disease Act 1897, under which all the people who are found to be flouting quarantine procedure will be kept at government quarantine facilities. Railway stations have also put up posters stating that citizens with the stamps will not be allowed to enter.

