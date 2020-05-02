STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court blasts officials for forced eviction of oustees

The bench also directed the district judge concerned  to submit a report before it by May 6. 

Published: 02nd May 2020 09:53 AM

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious note of the action taken by the Siddipet district authorities in forceful eviction of the petitioner families of Mamidyala and Bahilampur villages near Kondapochamma reservoir on Thursday, a division bench of the High Court, on Friday, directed the district judge concerned to immediately visit the said villages and record statements of the affected families. 

The bench also directed the district judge concerned  to submit a report before it by May 6. Meanwhile, the bench summoned the revenue divisional officer (RDO) concerned for explanation during the case hearing on May 7. Issues of Naxalism arise due to such actions and who would be responsible for it, the bench asked. Paving way for release of reservoir water, the bench directed the district collector to immediately shift the petitioners to the two bedroom houses available at Gajwel town and to permit them to collect their belongings. 

Further, the bench directed the collector to ensure providing sufficient food grains, essential commodities and medicines to them who are being shifted to a new locality in order to put their life back to normalcy in view of lockdown being observed due to outbreak of Covid. In case, any of these directions are not complied with by the collector, he will be summoned before the court along with RDO on May 7, it warned.

The bench comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed this order through video conference in batch petitions filed  by B Shyam Sundar Reddy and three others from Bahilampur and A Pochaiah and 21 others and Y Babulu and 24 others of Mamidyala regarding the compensation payable to them. While adjourning the matter to May 8, the bench directed the Advocate General (AG) to inform about the grant of land to petitioners.

kondapochamma Oustees evicted at night
Siddipet: Hours after a tense situation prevailed at Mamidyala and Bailampur, which will be submerged by the Kondapochamma, after the oustees delayed vacating their homes by another day and the district administration sent officials and earthmovers to the areas, police forcibly evicted the oustees of Mamidyala village on Thursday night. According to sources, though the officials held talks with the oustees, they refused to vacate and as a result, the cops used force

Telangana High Court
Coronavirus
