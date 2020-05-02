Telangana High Court orders status quo on Prabhas’ land

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to maintain status quo in a land dispute pertaining to actor Prabhas. The plot in question is spread over 2,083 square yards and is in Raidurg, Serilingampally mandal which has a structure on it. This should not be demolished, the bench has instructed.

However, the possession of the property should not be with the plaintiff (Prabhas) either, said the bench. The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice P Naveen Rao passed this order in an appeal filed by the Telangana government against the order dated March 31, 2020 of the XV Additional district and sessions judge at Kukatpally in Ranga Reddy district which had granted ad interim injunction in favour of Prabhas. This prevented government authorities from interfering with the possession of the property.