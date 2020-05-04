Mfg industry resumes operations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s manufacturing industry has restarted operations after a month of lockdown. It is set to be 90 per cent operational by Monday, State IT and Industries secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.

However, he clarified that there has not been a Cabinet meeting or a government order regarding the same. “The official order will not be issued until May 5, which is when the Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held. After that, an official order will be issued.” Ranjan said that the industry would be reopened in adherence to social distancing. The IT secretary added that the move applied only to the manufacturing industry. “IT sector staff will continue to work from home until further notice,” he said.