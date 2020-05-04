STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Stigmatised: Nurses, sanitation workers forced to live in hosps

Kistamma, a sanitation worker at Gandhi Hospital’s Covid-ward, said: “We work close to eight hours a day, with just one hour of break in between.

Published: 04th May 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Nurse coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Contract sanitation workers and nurses in the Coronavirus wards form two of the most important Covid-19 warrior teams, but they are seldom recognised as they continue to work in deplorable conditions, even at the cost of their health. Social stigma of working in Covid-19 wards, discrimination, and meagre salaries are testing their patience. 

Kistamma, a sanitation worker at Gandhi Hospital’s Covid-ward, said: “We work close to eight hours a day, with just one hour of break in between. The hospital has been forthcoming in terms of providing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). They also provide us with breakfast and lunch.”  “However, about eight to 10 workers are forced to live inside the hospital, in a shelter near the Gandhi Medical College, as the stigma and discrimination makes it difficult for them to go back home,” she added.

The numbers keep increasing as more and more sanitation workers and nurses are being asked to stay away from their residential areas as they are treating patients affected by the disease. The nurses are in a similar plight. A nurse from Osmania Hospital said: “The work hours are always long due to shortage of staff. It has got longer now. Many of us have to stay in the hospital’s hostel, because either it gets too late to go back home or some of us aren’t allowed to enter our residential areas due to the fear of us spreading the disease.”

Medicos rue lack of job security

Another staff nurse at Gandhi Hospital, on the condition of anonymity, said: “Once we wear the PPE we cannot take breaks, or go to washrooms. We are practically saving lives of patients while putting our own at risk. But for what, a meagre `15,000. Is that all our lives and services are worth? We aren’t even permanent employees with job security. I have been working in the hospital for 13 years now, and everyday I am scared that I might lose my job.” One would hope that the nurses and the sanitation workers will receive high incentives for their fearless service, but once sees is a gloomy picture. 

“As per the CM’s announcement to provide 10 per cent incentive to health workers, these sanitation and security workers will get a meagre rise of Rs 900. Whereas, the GHMC workers and outsourced staff will get close to Rs 7,500. We request the government to take note of this and increase our salaries,” said M Narsimha, AITCU president. Last month, the nurses and sanitation workers staged a protest, demanding an increase in their salaries. But being duty-bound, they went back to work once they realised how short-staffed the Gandhi Hospital actually is.

Unkind neighbours
More and more sanitation workers and nurses are being asked to stay away from their residential areas as they treat the patients affected by the disease

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 corona warriors COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp