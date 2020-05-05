Work on NTPC Ltd phase-1 unit resumes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State-run National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ltd said construction activities of its 1,600 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project resumed on Monday.

The move comes after the Central government issued guidelines permitting resumption of construction activities of the ongoing projects with workers being available on site.

Accordingly, the Peddapalli district administration, during a meeting held on May 3, decided to permit work at the NTPC’s phase-1 unit, which was put on hold since March 25, following the nationwide lockdown. The NTPC said it has put in place stringent safety measures for workers at the project site.