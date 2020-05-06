2,350 Telangana residents to return home from different countries amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 2,350 persons from Telangana, who are stranded in different countries including the United States, the UAE, Kuwait, UK and few others, are set to arrive in Hyderabad in the next few weeks, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA on Monday issued the flight plan for the 2,350 citizens, who would be returning in seven flights across a week from Kuwait, the United Kingdom, the Philippines and Malaysia.

On Day 1, the date for which was not mentioned by the MEA, a flight from San Francisco would reach the Rajiv Gandhi International airport carrying 300 passengers. On Day 2, a flight from Kuwait would land in the city carrying 200 on board. Over 2,000 residents have availed the Kuwait government’s amnesty period for illegal workers.

On Day 3, around 250 from the State would return from the UK. On the fourth day, two hundred people would arrive in Hyderabad from the UAE. On the same day, another flight would leave Washington, USA, and reach Hyderabad vie New Delhi carrying 300 passengers.

While there would be no flights on the fifth day, 250 persons would be returning from the Philippines on the sixth. Another flight from the USA, this time from New York, would reach Hyderabad via New Delhi carrying 300 passengers. Lastly, on the seventh day, 250 people would return from Malaysia. On the same day, a flight from Chicago would bring around 300 passengers to Telangana via New Delhi.