Act tough on sellers hiking prices of essentials: HC tells Telangana govt

The court also pointed out that not a single case has been registered in this regard.

Published: 09th May 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Kolkata

Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana HC directed the State government on Friday to take strict action against those who are selling essential commodities at increased prices. The court also pointed out that not a single case has been registered in this regard.

The HC further directed the State to submit an action taken report with regard to the concrete steps taken for controlling the prices of essential commodities. A bench comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order through video conferencing.

It was hearing a PIL taken up based on a news report published in a daily paper that highlighted the increase in prices of essential commodities at various Rythu bazaars in the twin cities during the lockdown period.

Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, the member secretary of Telangana state legal services authority submitted a report before the court on price rise of essential commodities, including vegetables. Considering the fact that the salaries of government employees are being deferred and daily-wage workers are hit, the rise in prices of essential commodities is, certainly, a cause for concern, the bench observed.

Telangana High Court Rythu bazaars
Coronavirus
