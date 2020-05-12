From turning to their kids to re-shooting videos, teachers deal with online classes googly

Tisha Elizabeth Jacob By

The unexpected COVID-19 lockdown has turned teaching on its head, with school managements deciding to move classes online. While the teaching community understands the need for online classes in these circumstances, it has also come as a challenge for many of them.

"We are open to conducting online classes but we needed some time to sort things out. It is definitely not a good option to conduct regular classes, but as a teacher, I also need to be ready with reading and teaching materials for the next academic year," said a high school teacher in Secunderabad.

Some educators believe that online classes are the way to go but there is also a section of the opinion that creating videos and modules for students may not be as effective. The attention span of students tends to be shorter when it comes to online classes, they say. This poses a challenge for teachers who have to find means to grab the attention of students.

There are also many teachers who are not tech-savvy enough when it comes to operating a computer, creating presentations or even attending an online conference call. The shift online has come as a jolt to them as they scramble to prepare for the next academic year.

"I am taking the help of my kids to prepare videos and presentations for the time being. I do not know how I would have handled the situation otherwise. I might be a bit too old to learn new things but my job demands that I be up to date, especially in situations like this," said Sindhu, a high school teacher in Hyderabad.

"I personally feel self-conscious while making videos and end up shooting them again to make them better. It is a very time-consuming process. We are given deadlines to submit the videos and it gets very strenuous to complete them on time," said another teacher.

Private school teachers in Hyderabad are also disappointed with the pay cuts which can go up to 50 per cent despite the hard work they have put in to make sure that the education of their students does not suffer in this situation. Non-payment of fees by students is one of the excuses school managements give when asked about the reason for the pay cuts.

"Are we responsible for students not paying their fees? Why should we bear the brunt despite the work pressure? We are also breadwinners for our households and this only serves to demotivate us," said a high school teacher from an elite school in the twin cities of Telangana.