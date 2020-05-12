Special flight to bring Telangana patient from UAE amid COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A special flight has been arranged for a Telangana resident to return from the UAE to undergo bone marrow transplant. The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi tweeted, “Mr Bojanna Masoori is happy that he will be able to travel from Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad in a special flight AI 1920 for bone marrow treatment in India.

We wish him a safe journey and speedy recovery.” Masoori, who has been working in Abu Dhabi for 20 years, said,: “Since 2016, I have had a problem of low platelet count. Now the Embassy is helping me to return to Hyderabad for treatment.”