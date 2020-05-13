STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

2 units of Bhadradri plant to be commissioned this month

Despite the lockdown, the TS Genco is determined to commission Bhadradri and Yadadri thermal plants as per schedule.

Published: 13th May 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Bhadradri power plant at Manuguru

Bhadradri power plant at Manuguru

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Despite the lockdown, the TS Genco is determined to commission Bhadradri and Yadadri thermal plants as per schedule. Two units of the Bhadradri thermal plant would be commissioned this month, said TS Genco and Transco Chairman and Managing Director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao.

At a meeting with the directors of TS Genco here on Tuesday, the CMD reviewed the ongoing work on the Bhadradri (4X270 MW) and Yadadri (5X800 MW) thermal power stations. Referring to the migrant workers leaving for their native States, the CMD said the projects should no be delayed at any cost and the officials should mobilise the required labour force.

The delay, if any, due to the prevailing Coronavirus, should be neutralised by taking up parallel work to the extent possible and by increasing the labour force. He directed the chief engineers to ensure that the BHEL adheres to the deadlines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhadradri plant
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp