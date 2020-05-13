2 units of Bhadradri plant to be commissioned this month

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the lockdown, the TS Genco is determined to commission Bhadradri and Yadadri thermal plants as per schedule. Two units of the Bhadradri thermal plant would be commissioned this month, said TS Genco and Transco Chairman and Managing Director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao.

At a meeting with the directors of TS Genco here on Tuesday, the CMD reviewed the ongoing work on the Bhadradri (4X270 MW) and Yadadri (5X800 MW) thermal power stations. Referring to the migrant workers leaving for their native States, the CMD said the projects should no be delayed at any cost and the officials should mobilise the required labour force.

The delay, if any, due to the prevailing Coronavirus, should be neutralised by taking up parallel work to the extent possible and by increasing the labour force. He directed the chief engineers to ensure that the BHEL adheres to the deadlines.