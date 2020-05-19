STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court bench recuses itself from case on medical fee hike

The bench said that the chairman’s memo, prima facie, amounts to interference with the administration of justice and criminal contempt

Published: 19th May 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Telangana High Court bench, comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice K Lakshman, decided on Monday to recuse from hearing the recent petition on fee hike in medical colleges. The bench directed the registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice for passing appropriate orders.

The HC order comes after Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) chairman Justice P Swaroop Reddy, a retired HC judge, had filed a memo against Justice Rao. In his memo, the Reddy expressed apprehension on Rao hearing the case, accused him of holding prejudice against the former and requested a different bench to hear the matter.

The bench said that the chairman’s memo, prima facie, amounts to interference with the administration of justice and criminal contempt. The chairman’s attempt in sullying the judicial process can also be viewed as an attempt to “bench hunting”, which has been deprecated by the Supreme Court in the case of RK Anand vs Delhi HC, the bench stated.

It, however, declined to initiate any proceedings for contempt, and recused from hearing the case and closed all issues arising out of the memo. In a writ petition filed before the Telangana HC, 121 medical students had recently challenged the GO 20, issued on April 14 recommending a higher fee structure for private unaided minority and non-minority professional medical and dental courses.

On May 14, the bench, headed by Justice Rao, while dealing with the petitioners’ case, had directed the TAFRC counsel to furnish a copy of the detailed reasons for recommending an increase in fee. On the next day, Reddy filed the memo in which he also defended his recommendations made to the government and questioned the locus standi of the petitioners to file the present case.

“On account of the antics of the TAFRC chairman the whole atmosphere has got vitiated, and since we do not wish to behave like him, while strongly denying each and every allegation, we do not intend to take any action for contempt and we close all issues arising out of the memo,” the bech stated.

It also held that the scurrilous and defamatory allegations in the memo are made with the sole malafide intention to avoid the hearing of the matter (fee hike) by the present bench.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp