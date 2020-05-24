STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kishan assures support to entertainment industry

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said the Central government would allow film shootings soon.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Minister Kishan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said the Central government would allow film shootings soon. He assured the Telugu cinema representatives that the Centre would take necessary measures to curb piracy.

“We will accord permission to resume film shootings soon. The theatres across the country will reopen at once and the government is determined to introduce a new law to combat the menace of film piracy. We will definitely consider the options of providing captive power, a uniform package system to film workers, ease out the burden of regional GST and bring in a censorship mechanism on OTT platforms,” Reddy told Tollywood representatives in a video conference here on Saturday.

Asserting that the Centre was determined to take a progressive step in developing regional cinema, he said the filmmakers can shoot films not only in Kashmir, but in other parts of the country. “I will discuss the matter with the Chief Ministers of different States and will come up with a plan to allow film shootings across the country,” he added.

Further, the Minister invited the representatives of Telugu, Tamil and Hindi industries for discussion on several impending issues faced by the entertainment industry. The video conference was attended by producers D Suresh Babu, Gemini Kiran, Sharrat Marrar, Damodar Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla and director Teja among others.

