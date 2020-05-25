'Will tell future generations about it': Junior docs proud to be on COVID-19 frontline

Tisha Elizabeth Jacob By

Online Desk

COVID-19 has shaken even the most advanced nations and tested the mettle of healthcare systems across the world as they grapple with such an unprecedented crisis. It has also left us grateful for the sacrifices of doctors, nurses and others fighting the deadly outbreak.

It’s not just seasoned professionals who are in the forefront of this battle. Many brave young doctors have also joined the efforts to keep us all safe from the virus.

"I did not expect to be involved in this medical emergency so soon. I was expecting my internship to get postponed, but then I was called to join the medical team as soon as possible. This is not a decision I will regret but rather be very proud of it and definitely talk about it to future generations," said Dr Vidhya, a junior doctor who is on COVID duty in Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital.

"Classes were conducted and we were taught to wear PPE kits. We were also told about the seriousness of the situation and asked to undertake all kinds of precautions. I am glad to be a part of this emergency to serve the people," she said.

With the virus wreaking havoc on the one hand and reports of medicos being attacked on the other, families of these junior doctors have plenty to be worried about during the lockdown. "It has been two months since I went home as I could possibly be an asymptomatic carrier and my family is very worried about my well being. It is understandable from their point of view but the situation demands us to be there for the public," said Dr Lohith, President of Gandhi Junior Doctors Association in Hyderabad.

YouTube vlogger Varsha Vijayan, whose brother is on the COVID-19 frontline, said, "When he informed us that he was to be part of COVID duty, my mother and I were a little sceptical about it. We were already aware of the risk that doctors, nurses and hospital workers had to face. We wanted him to get home as soon as possible. However, we did not tell him that as we know how important it is to save the lives of those affected by the virus. We knew that he would be doing something great by helping patients recover. Every day we are worried about his health but we are proud of him."

As the mercury soars higher, so do the hardships the doctors need to undergo. "Wearing a PPE kit and staying inside the costume for hours makes you dehydrated. With summer temperatures rising every day, it is becoming really difficult to breathe wearing the kit. It is a completely new experience but I would rather like to approach it positively," said Dr Lohith.

"I work for 10 days in the pediatrics COVID ward spending approximately 8-12 hours a day with the patients, after which I can take leave for five days and resume my duties. In the present scenario, from the 2nd week of May, the cases seem to be increasing, but we are hopeful that we will pass these testing times successfully," he added.