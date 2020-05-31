Forest officials told to follow protocol while saving animals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the botched rescue operation of a leopard in Nalgonda recently, after which the wild animal died while being shifted to the Hyderabad zoo, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Telangana R Shobha, during a video conference with district Forest Department officials on Saturday, has directed the officials to strictly adhere to protocol while rescuing wild animals.

“Sighting of wild animals has increased in urban areas, due to hot summer and human inactivity as a result of the lockdown. So, officials have to ensure that all the rescue operations are being carried out without causing any harm to the animal, staff or public,” she said.

The PCCF also directed the district officials to conduct, ‘mock drills’ that enact rescue of wild animals by following the protocol. This apart, Shobha also directed the forest officials to visit all nurseries under their jurisdiction, at least twice a month, before and during the forthcoming sixth phase of Haritha Haram programme.

She also said that the Forest Department will continue to provide technical support to the programme.

She also announced that the forest officials will take part in the awareness programmes on the next phase of ‘Palle Pragathi’, which is to begin during the first week of June.