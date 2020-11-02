STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana resumes registration of properties after launch of Dharani portal

The registration of properties started in 570 mandals across Telangana, excluding Hyderabad. The registration of non-agriculture properties would commence after 20 days.

Published: 02nd November 2020 01:55 PM

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar launching the Dharani portal at the Shamshabad Tahsildar office on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The registration of properties resumed in Telangana on Monday after having been stopped in the first week of September. With the launch of the Dharani portal on October 29 by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the registration of properties was officially resumed.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar launched the services of Dharani at the Shamshabad Tahsildar office.

On the first day so far, 946 persons paid the fee for registration and another 888 farmers booked slots on the Dharani portal for registering their properites on a later date.

Property owners can book a slot on the portal after paying Rs 200 at Mee Seva Centres.
 
The registration of properties started in 570 mandals across Telangana, excluding Hyderabad. The registration of non-agriculture properties would commence after 20 days.
 
It may be recalled that the details of 1.48 crore acres of lands belonging to 59.46 lakh farmers were uploaded on the Dharani portal.

The Chief Secretary said that registrations would be done in a transparent and real-time manner with the launch of the Dharani portal. The mutation of properties too would be completed along with the registration.

