Opposition politicising flood relief: KTR

MAUD Minister says TRS govt has given `10,000 compensation each to 4.3 lakh families; questions Centre for not responding to KCR’s letter seeking `8,868 crore for flood relief 

Published: 09th November 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao addresses a press meet at Telangna Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, on Sunday, slammed the Opposition parties for politicising the flood relief measures taken up by the TRS cadre. Speaking at a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, he appealed to the people not to fall prey to the tactics of Opposition parties. 

He assured the victims that the government would provide financial assistance to each and every affected family. Rama Rao also stated that he would take up the matter with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appealing to release Rs 100 crores for flood relief.

Criticising Congress, he said, “Congress leaders are talking as if all the encroachments have taken place in the last six years. Weren’t the encroachments there during Congress rule? Who constituted the Kirloskar committee, which gave a report that there are 28,000 illegal constructions on nalas? 

Coming down heavily on Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, the TRS working president said that Kishan Reddy could not even fetch a single penny, though his party has four MPs from the State.

Claiming that no funds have been released by the Centre for flood relief till date, Rama Rao said, “On October 15, CM KCR had written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Rs 8,868 crore for flood relief and crop loss, and Rs 1,350 crore as immediate relief. The Prime Minister responded to Karnataka Chief Minister within four days when they asked for financial assistance of Rs 669 crore.” 

“In 2017, Prime Minister did an aerial survey of Gujarat during floods and released financial assistance of Rs 500 crores immediately. Is it not the responsibility of the Prime Minister to help Hyderabad and its people?”

Criticising the BJP’s GHMC election slogan- “Mana Hyderabad, Mana BJP”, he said, “Why is it your Hyderabad, when you have not given even a single paisa?”  

Responding to Congress party’s allegations, Rama Rao said, “We have provided compensation of Rs  10,000 to 4.3 lakh families. We have documented each and every detail such as Aadhaar number, house number, and location,  of affected families, as well as photographs of the beneficiary families.”

Three link roads to be opened today
Hyderabad: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate three link roads developed by Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) on November 9. He will open the link roads between Road No.45 and Old Bombay Road (Leather Park), Old Bombay road via ESCI, Khajaguda, and Miyapur and Nizampet. They were built at a cost of Rs 15.54 crore, Rs 19.51 crore and Rs 7.75 crore, respectively. The Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a Vehicle Underpass (VUP) bridge near Leather Park, which would be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 23.10 crore

