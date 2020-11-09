Telangana govt failed to submit report on floods: Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s critical comments against the Central government over flood relief funds, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that State government is now blaming the Centre after failing to submit a report on the issue.

“The State government was asked to submit a comprehensive flood report on three occasions. But it failed to submit it. Now, it is blaming the Centre for non-release of funds,” Kishan Reddy said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao thinks that if flood relief funds are released by the Centre, his party cannot win the GHMC polls. Hence the State government didn’t submit a report to the Centre,” he added.

“The TRS party doesn’t have the moral right to ask for votes in the GHMC elections as it didn’t fulfil its previous election promise of constructing 2BHK houses for the homeless and poor people,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister, Kishan Reddy also said: “While Manjeera water was brought to the city with funds sanctioned by the then Prime Minister AB Vajpayee, CM KCR only brought floods to city and sewage into the houses. The CM doesn’t even have the time to console the affected families even after 40 deaths were reported. Why couldn’t CM visit the people?”