STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana govt failed to submit report on floods: Kishan Reddy

The CM doesn’t even have the time to console the affected families even after 40 deaths were reported.

Published: 09th November 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s critical comments against the Central government over flood relief funds, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that State government is now blaming the Centre after failing to submit a report on the issue.

“The State government was asked to submit a comprehensive flood report on three occasions. But it failed to submit it. Now, it is blaming the Centre for non-release of funds,” Kishan Reddy said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao thinks that if flood relief funds are released by the Centre, his party cannot win the GHMC polls. Hence the State government didn’t submit a report to the Centre,” he added. 
“The TRS party doesn’t have the moral right to ask for votes in the GHMC elections as it didn’t fulfil its previous election promise of constructing 2BHK houses for the homeless and poor people,” he said. 

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister, Kishan Reddy also said: “While Manjeera water was brought to the city with funds sanctioned by the then Prime Minister AB Vajpayee, CM KCR only brought floods to city and sewage into the houses. The CM doesn’t even have the time to console the affected families even after 40 deaths were reported. Why couldn’t CM visit the people?” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
flood relief Telangana floods G Kishan Reddy NDA government
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp