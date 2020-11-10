Helpdesk for women comes up at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Female passengers travelling through the RGI Airport in Hyderabad would now have a dedicated women helpdesk working round the clock at their service. Women police constables from Cyberabad police deployed at the desk would help passengers in any emergency situation and address their grievances, said Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar. He, along with Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, inaugurated the dedicated desk on Monday. The helpdesk will be monitored by the RGIA police station.