KTR inaugurates three link roads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To reduce traffic snarls in the city, the State government has planned to develop 137 link/slip roads across the city covering a distance of 126 km. Works on 37 link roads covering 44.65 km have begun, and a few of them have been opened, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday.

These 37 roads are part of the first phase, for which the State government has sanctioned Rs313.65 crore. The purpose of the roads is to reduce traffic congestion and environmental pollution. Details of all the roads would be placed in the public domain, and if required, more roads would be added to the proposed list. The State government would urge people to give their suggestions and identify more link roads and missing links.

Rama Rao inaugurated three link roads, including the road between Road no. 45 to Old Bombay Road at Nandi Hills and the link road between Old Bombay Highway and DPS via Engineering Staff College of India on Monday. Speaking to the media post the event, he said the government believes in participatory governance and has sought citizens’ suggestions to carry out various development works. The government is committed to improve infrastructure and provide better facilities, he added.

“The Telangana government has spent Rs8,113 crore towards flyovers, underpasses, laying of slip/link roads, junction improvements and other developmental works. In coordination the GHMC, it has taken up the strategic road development plan (SRDP),” the Minister added.As for the link road near ESCI, KTR said the stretch on Necklace Road at Khajaguda lake would be developed on the lines of Durgam Cheruvu to let children and the elderly to use it.