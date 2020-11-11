KTR inaugurates WTE plant, proposes two more dumpyards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To deal with the ever increasing garbage problem, the State government has proposed two more dumpyards in the city outskirts at Lakdaram and Pyarenagar, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Rama Rao. He inaugurated a 19.8 MW Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant at Jawaharnagar on Tuesday. It is the first WTE plant to be commissioned in Southern India.

It will use the environment friendly technology of thermal combustion to dispose the Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) while generating green power and has been constructed by the Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited.

The long term plan is to decentralise waste management in a scientific way in Hyderabad, said the Minister and added that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had identified the sites for the dumpyards, which would be far away from human habitations.

The Minister also laid the foundation for another 28 MW plant under Phase-II at Jawaharnagar. The plant is expected to start generating power in 18 months. A total of 1,200 tonnes of garbage would be required for generating 19.8 MW power, while for 28 MW, 2,000 tonnes would be required, total 3,200 tonnes of garbage. At present, city is generating 5,000 to 6,000 tonnes of garbage daily.

Further, the Minister announced plans to establish another 15 MW WTE plant at TSDF land of TSIIC at Dundigal. These plants would be sufficient to dispose the garbage for next 10 years. The plants will reduce the burden on land associated with management of waste generated in Hyderabad and also act as a sustainable source of green power.

Land ownership issues will be resolved, says Min

The Minister said that the State government is committed to issuing ownership rights to all eligible low and middle-class income groups across the State. For this, the government has already launched Dharani portal, all ownership of land and revenue issues will be resolved. Citing the example of 15 to 20 colonies in Uppal, the Minister said the residents in these colonies were issued ownership rights. With the ownership rights, the residents can avail loans for business and education purposes etc. The State of Telangana has a total of 2.77 crore acres, of which 1.55 crore acres is agricultural land, 66 lakh acres has forest, water bodies, while the remaining land area has residential land of villages, towns and municipalities. The Minister assured the 40,000 residents of Jawaharnagar and neighbouring areas that they would get pattas. A special programme will be organised where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would issue the pattas.He also assured to provide tap connections to the households at a cost of Rs 1