STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Joginis add shine to Diwali with handmade lamps

Collector Harichandana has been working hard to do away with the deep-rooted Jogini system in the district.

Published: 13th November 2020 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Joginis making painted clay diyas and lamps at Narayanpet

By K Amruth Rao
Express News Service

NARAYANPET: Joginis of Narayanpet district are now actively employed, making clay lamps thanks to the encouragement of District Collector Dasari Harichandana. The Joginis, who have been ignored  by society for a long time, are now on the path of self empowerment. They have set up several micro industries and are now marketing their products through online and offline marketing modes. 

Collector Harichandana has been working hard to do away with the deep-rooted Jogini system in the district. As per official records, a total of 2,025 Joginis live in Narayanpet district. Not only do these women face discrimination, their children too are the target of social ridicule. 

Harichandana took the help of an NGO, Sankalp, to rehabilitate the women. As a form of employment, these socially ostracised women are now making beautiful Diwali lamps and painting them. They have bagged several orders thus far. The products made by Joginis have found great demand in Shilparamam, Hyderabad, apart from online buyers. The entrepreneurs are being provided with loans ranging from `50,000 to `50 lakh to set up their own businesses. They are also making food items, uniforms, dresses, jute bags, washing powder and soaps.  Some of the Joginis are being trained in spoken English and undergoing beautician courses. 

District Coordinator of Sankalp, Gundre Rosy, tells Express that the NGO is glad to have been given this opportunity to serve Jogini women and their children. “We have provided different kinds of vocational training to the women. 

The Collector said that she took up the task of rehabilitating the women as soon as she took over the charge of the district, with the help of Sankalp. “The achievements of these women is indeed heart-warming,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp