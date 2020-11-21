Second Hyderabad-Nashik flight launched under UDAN

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to regional aerial connectivity in the country, Hyderabad will now have a second connecting flight to Nashik in Maharashtra. The aerial connectivity route’s bidding was won by Spicejet under the Central government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme — Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN).

The two cities have witnessed increased traffic after Alliance Air started the first flight under the same scheme. The Spicejet airline is being provided by Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under the UDAN scheme to keep the fares affordable and accessible for the common people. The airline will be operating four weekly flights and will deploy its 78-seater Q400 aircraft. The schedule of the same will be at 10:35 am from Hyderabad to Nashik and at 12:35 pm from Nashik to Hyderabad.

According to officials, the Hyderabad-Nashik route has received a massive demand from the passengers owing to the pilgrimage destinations in the city, including that of the Shirdi Sai and Trimbakeshwar Shiva temples.