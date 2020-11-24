STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KT Rama Rao slams Centre, makes 'Sale of India' jibe at Modi government

TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao blasted Union Environmental Minister Prakash Javadekar for releasing charge-sheet against 'MIM-TRS government'. 

Published: 24th November 2020 01:28 PM

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After giving 'Make In India' slogan, now the Narendra Modi government is resorting to 'Sale of India' through disinvestment of profit making Public Sector Undertakings, alleged TRS working president and Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Rama Rao blasted Union Environmental Minister Prakash Javadekar for releasing charge-sheet against 'MIM-TRS government'. 

​Javadekar should know that it was TRS that was ruling Telangana, MIM was not a partner in the government, Rama Rao pointed out.

Listing out the development activities if TRS government in the last six years, Rama Rao asked Javadekar whether the charge-sheet was released against TRS for constructing Kaleshwaram project and giving Ra 2,016 social security pensions monthly?

Rama Rao highlighted the injustice done to Telangana by BJP led Central government and posed 50 questions to BJP. 

"I am not expecting answers from BJP leaders to all my questions. The cannot reply. But, the should try to answer at least some of the questions", the TRS working president said. If the BJP was elected in GHMC polls, they would sell Charminar, Golconda and even GHMC, he alleged.

Rama Rao said the TRS and MIM would be in first and second places in GHMC polls. 

"The fight is between MIM and TRS. The TRS will majority seats and it's corporator will become Mayor after December 4," Rama Rao averred. 

