Bandi, Aruna, Laxman welcome court’s verdict on Babri Masjid case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party National vice president DK Aruna, and party OBC morcha president K Laxman, welcomed the verdict by Special CBI Court, Lucknow, acquitting all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Releasing separate press statements in Hyderabad on Wednesday, they said that it proved that justice triumphed, however late it may be, and termed it as the victory of truth.

“All allegations were proved baseless in the court and everything has become crystal clear now,” they said and added that the acquittal of party senior leaders LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharathi and others, clearly showed the conspiracy of the then Congress government in listing the top level BJP leaders in the case. The BJP leaders taunted political parties including the Congress for not reacting on the court verdict.