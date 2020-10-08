Telangana government ropes in EESL to chop power bills

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: The Telangana government has decided to hand over the maintenance of street lights in 840 gram panchayats of Nalgonda district to the Energy of Efficiency Service Limited (EESL), in hopes that it will reduce the burden of high power bills.

Each gram panchayat receives an average electricity bill of `1 lakh per month for street lights. In some gram panchayats, the electricity bills are high as street lights are left switched on till the morning. The State government, therefore, decided to hand over the maintenance of street lights to the EESL.

All the gram panchayats in the district have passed a resolution in this regard and sent it to the district collector. The Nalgonda municipality had already handed over the street lights maintenance to EESL three years ago.