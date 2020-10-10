Supreme Court to hear pleas by Telangana power staff on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court adjourned to Monday the petitions filed by Telangana Transco, Genco and Discoms on the final report of Justice Dharmadhikari (one-man) committee with regard to aspects touching upon the apportionment of the employees working with the power utilities of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh State, including allocation of 584 employees of AP to Telangana state.

Petition was also filed by some of the employees complaining that they were not taken into service by the Telangana power utilities even after being relieved by the AP power utilities.

The counsel appearing for the aggrieved employees told the Apex court that these employees have been suffering due to non-payment of salaries since last four months.

Considering the plea of some of the petitioners advocates, the Supreme Court posted the matter to Monday for hearing.