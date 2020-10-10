STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Supreme Court to hear pleas by Telangana power staff on Monday

Petition was also filed by some of the employees complaining that they were not taken into service by the Telangana power utilities even after being relieved by the AP power utilities. 

Published: 10th October 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court adjourned to Monday the petitions filed by Telangana Transco, Genco and Discoms on the final report of Justice Dharmadhikari (one-man) committee with regard to aspects touching upon the apportionment of the employees working with the power utilities of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh State, including allocation of 584 employees of AP to Telangana state.

Petition was also filed by some of the employees complaining that they were not taken into service by the Telangana power utilities even after being relieved by the AP power utilities. 

The counsel appearing for the aggrieved employees told the Apex court that these employees have been suffering due to non-payment of salaries since last four months. 

Considering the plea of some of the petitioners advocates, the Supreme Court posted the matter to Monday for hearing.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp