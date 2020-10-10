STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana govt hospital lets husband in labour room for woman's delivery

The men are not only being allowed into the labour room but are also permitted to cut the umbilical cord of the newborn babies. 

Published: 10th October 2020

Satyanarayana cuts the umbilical cord of his baby girl at the Mahabubabad District Hospital on Thursday

By u mahesh
Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: As part of its initiative to promote normal deliveries, the Mahabubabad District Hospital has started allowing husbands of pregnant woman to be present in the labour room during the delivery. The men are not only being allowed into the labour room but are also permitted to cut the umbilical cord of the newborn babies. 

On Thursday night, Madhavi of Chinnamupparam in Nellikuduru mandal delivered a baby girl through natural birth in the presence of her husband T Satyanarayana, who later cut the umbilical cord of the newborn.The woman was admitted at 2 pm on Thursday and the baby delivered at 11 pm.

While thanking the hospital staff for their support, Madhavi said: “The hospital staff motivated me to undergo normal delivery. They asked me to practice some exercises during pregnancy and follow other measures to stay healthy, which I adhered to. We both (baby and mother) are healthy.” 

Speaking to Express, Superintendent of the District Hospital Dr Bheem Sagar said: “The practice of allowing the husband inside labour room during the natural birth and letting him cut the umbilical cord is common in the west. This method proves helpful for the pregnant women as it reduces their mental stress during childbirth.” 

The initiative, which is currently being implemented in government District Hospitals, will be extended to other hospitals in the future. “We explained about this new initiative to the husband and he agreed to come inside the maternity operation theatre. We were able to help the mother deliver a healthy baby girl. We are making all efforts to encourage people for normal deliveries,” he added.

Mahabubabad District Hospital labour room child birth
