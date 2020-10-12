Former TRS MP Kavitha wins Nizamabad MLC election with huge majority

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha won the Nizamabad MLC election with thumping majority.

Kavitha got 531 first preference votes in Local Authorities' Segment, BJP got 39 votes and Congress got 22 votes. Both the national parties lost deposits.

The bypoll to MLC seat was necessitated due to the disqualification of sitting MLC R Bhupathi Reddy.

The total votes in Nizamabad Local Authorities' segment are 824 and the votes were counted in two rounds. TRS polled 728, BJP 56 and Congress 29. Ten votes were declared as invalid. Some of the Congress and BJP voters too supported TRS and the cross voting gave solid victory to Kavitha.

Before the election the TRS claimed they had 523 votes, Congress had claimed the support of 140 voters and BJP claimed the support of 86 voters. Congress and BJP failed to keep their flock together.

V Subhash Reddy contested on Congress and P Lakshminarayana contested as BJP candidate in the bypoll.

After her defeat from Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat, Kavitha become inactive in politics. She will likely to take oath as MLC on October 14 and she will become active again in state politics.