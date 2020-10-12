STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Former TRS MP Kavitha wins Nizamabad MLC election with huge majority

V Subhash Reddy contested on Congress and P Lakshminarayana contested as BJP candidate in the bypoll. Both the national parties lost deposits.

Published: 12th October 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

TRS leader K Kavitha

TRS leader K Kavitha (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha won the Nizamabad MLC election with thumping majority.

Kavitha got 531 first preference votes in Local Authorities' Segment,  BJP got 39 votes and Congress got 22 votes. Both the national parties lost deposits.

The bypoll to MLC seat was necessitated due to the disqualification of sitting MLC R Bhupathi Reddy.

The total votes in Nizamabad Local Authorities' segment are 824 and the votes were counted in two rounds. TRS polled 728, BJP 56 and Congress 29. Ten votes were declared as invalid. Some of the Congress and BJP voters too supported TRS and the cross voting gave solid victory to Kavitha.

Before the election the TRS claimed they had 523 votes, Congress had claimed the support of 140 voters and BJP claimed the support of 86 voters. Congress and BJP failed to keep their flock together.

V Subhash Reddy contested on Congress and P Lakshminarayana contested as BJP candidate in the bypoll. 

After her defeat from Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat,  Kavitha become inactive in politics. She will likely to take oath as MLC on October 14 and she will become active again in state politics.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizamabad MLC election Kalvakuntla Kavitha Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp