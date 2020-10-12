STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ind-Barath Power Ltd stalled Tamil Nadu project to divert funds

The Bureau also found fault with Axis Bank officials for colluding with the accused company.

Published: 12th October 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The management of Ind-Barath Power (Madras) Limited had allegedly delayed a project in Tamil Nadu by quoting higher expenditure against the existing estimate. 

The CBI found that the power company owned by YSRC rebel MP in Andhra Pradesh K Raghurama Krishnam Raju had delayed the construction work of the project so as to divert funds to other accounts. 

“When the lenders visited the project site, they saw that the work was progressing slowly even though funds were available. The borrowers promised the lenders that they expedite the project after opening LCs,” CBI sources said. 

The lenders had hired financial advisor TR Chada and Company to inquire into the progress of work. Suspecting a violation of agreement, the lenders asked the accused company not to utilise funds provided under their loan. 

Axis Bank’s role

Ind-Barath had opened a current account with Axis Bank and diverted funds to various accounts by quoting fake purchases and payments, the CBI found.

The Bureau also found fault with Axis Bank officials for colluding with the accused company. All the accounts to which funds were diverted were freezed by the CBI. On questioning the bank officials, it was found that the accused company offered them bribes.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ind-Barath Power (Madras) Limited Telangana
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp