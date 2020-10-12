Jangaon flyover develops cracks, turns dangerous for Telangana commuters

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

JANGAON: With a portion of the Jangaon flyover having developed cracks and crevices, journey on and alongside the four-decade-old overpass has become more or less treacherous. The railings on the sides of the flyover are completely damaged, and thanks to the heavy monsoon this year, the pothole-ridden stretch is now worse than ever.

The 1-km-long flyover constructed across the Jangaon-Kazipet railway line is a critical route that connects three districts — Jangaon, Siddipet, and Suryapet. It also joins the National Highway-563(B), owing to which the overpass is almost always crowded.

Thousands of commuters use the flyover everyday. Now, traffic jams have become commonplace on the flyover. In the event of a vehicle breakdown, traffic movement has to be stopped for several hours. The flyover has developed new cracks due to the rains as officials failed to take up renovation works on time.

Speaking to Express, Jangaon District Roads and Buildings (R&B) assistant executive engineer N Uday admitted that the flyover has, in fact, developed cracks, and the road has become dangerous for commute. However, he said that the maintenance of the flyover comes under the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) jurisdiction.

“Due to the inconvenience caused to commuters, we had prepared proposals for renovation works of the flyover at an estimate cost of `50 lakh. The report has been submitted to the district administration. But the private contractors are delaying the works,” the R&B assistant executive engineer said.

