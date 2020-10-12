STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Jangaon flyover develops cracks, turns dangerous for Telangana commuters

However, he said that the maintenance of the flyover comes under the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) jurisdiction. 

Published: 12th October 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Owing to cracks and crevices that developed over the years, traffic jams have become commonplace on the Jangaon flyover

Owing to cracks and crevices that developed over the years, traffic jams have become commonplace on the Jangaon flyover

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

JANGAON: With a portion of the Jangaon flyover having developed cracks and crevices, journey on and alongside the four-decade-old overpass has become more or less treacherous. The railings on the sides of the flyover are completely damaged, and thanks to the heavy monsoon this year, the pothole-ridden stretch is now worse than ever. 

The 1-km-long flyover constructed across the Jangaon-Kazipet railway line is a critical route that connects three districts — Jangaon, Siddipet, and Suryapet. It also joins the National Highway-563(B), owing to which the overpass is almost always crowded. 

Thousands of commuters use the flyover everyday. Now, traffic jams have become commonplace on the flyover. In the event of a vehicle breakdown, traffic movement has to be stopped for several hours. The flyover has developed new cracks due to the rains as officials failed to take up renovation works on time. 

Speaking to Express, Jangaon District Roads and Buildings (R&B) assistant executive engineer N Uday admitted that the flyover has, in fact, developed cracks, and the road has become dangerous for commute. However, he said that the maintenance of the flyover comes under the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) jurisdiction. 

“Due to the inconvenience caused to commuters, we had prepared proposals for renovation works of the flyover at an estimate cost of `50 lakh. The report has been submitted to the district administration. But the private contractors are delaying the works,” the R&B assistant executive engineer said.

Crucial route
The one-km-long flyover constructed across the Jangaon-Kazipet railway line is a critical route that connects three districts — Jangaon, Siddipet, and Suryapet. It also joins NH-563(B), owing to which the overpass is almost always crowded

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jangaon flyover Telangana Jangaon-Kazipet railway line
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp