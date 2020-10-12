Rain-damaged roads cry for attention in Mahbubnagar

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: The incessant monsoon rains that battered erstwhile Mahbubnagar district during the months of August and September have left several major and minor roads in a deplorable state, putting the commuters in dire straits. Most roads in the erstwhile district have turned into rivers, making transportation along them a herculean task.

Though the Roads and Buildings Department officials carried out a survey to assess the situation, after which they submitted a proposal to higher-ups requesting permission to take up road repair works for an estimated cost of Rs 48.22 crore, the authorities concerned have not released any funds to this regard yet.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the government is yet to clear some pending bills for some works carried out last year, as a result of which the contractors are not showing interest to take up fresh works. According to sources, the officials have not taken up repair of any roads in the erstwhile district in the last four years. The worst-affected roads include Jadcherla-Wanaparthy main road, Balanagar-Kondurgu main road and the Narayanpet-Gandeed road.